This three-bedroom detached has a new kitchen, new carpets, new floors and no upward chain so you can move straight in for £135,000

There is no upward chain on this three-bedroom detached house which has been fully redecorated with new carpets and floorings and boasts a brand new fitted kitchen.

The property also has landscaped gardens and a driveway providing off-road parking.

Located in a cul-de-sac, the property is within easy access of Mansfield town centre as well as local shops and schools.

The property opens into an entrance hall with storage cupboard.

The lounge has a coal-effect gas fire in a marble surround and leads through to the inner hallway with stairs to the first floor.

The brand new kitchen has a range of wall and base units and includes several integral appliances, including an oven with microwave above, electric hob and a dishwasher.

There is also a breakfast bar for dining, a storage cupboard and doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor, the landing provides access to all rooms as well as the loft space.

All three bedrooms are of a good size and one has the added feature of a large overstairs storage cupboard.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom fitted with mixer shower over, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a driveway area providing off-road parking for at least two cars and leading down to the garage .

The rear garden has been landscaped for ease of maintenance and offers a patio area with a raised deck seating area with a planted shrubbery.

There are timber fenced boundaries and a side door which leads to the garage.

There is also gated access to the front driveway.

