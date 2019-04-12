This stylish three bedroom detached with fitted bedroom furniture and no upward chain is on the market for £275,000

There is no upward chain on this extended three-bedroom detached in a highly regarded residential development in Mansfield.

The property has a kitchen and dining extension to the rear, creating more room to an already spacious property.

The property is on Southpark Avenue in Mansfield

The house also benefits from double glazing, gas central heating.

The present owners also fitted solar panels in March 2012 and which will pay at the higher tariff until, it is understood, March 2037.

The agents are advised that annual payments of between £1,000 and £1,500 have been received, in addition to some free electricity, making them an excellent extra income.

The property also has an integral garage, burglar alarm system and attractive rear garden.

Kitchen

The property has a front porch which opens into an entrance hall.

The lounge has a log-effect gas fire and an archway to a secondary part of the room.

The kitchen has a range of wall and base units and fitted granite worktops, an integrated electric oven with gas hob, tall larder unit, breakfast bar and plumbing for a washing machine.

An archway leads to the dining area, which has a door to the rear garden.

Rear garden

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a rear entrance hall and cloakroom with wc and wash basin.

On the first floor, the landing has access to the loft that is boarded and has light.

Bedroom one has fitted furniture, including wardrobes, cupboards and a dressing table.

Bedroom two has fitted wardrobes with mirror fronts and bedroom three has a fitted wardrobe.

All three bedrooms has eaves storage space.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom which is fitted with a bath, separate shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.