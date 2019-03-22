This stylish semi-detached with a modern kitchen, new bathroom and attractive garden is on the market for £150,000

This semi-detached property has been updated by the current owners to create a fabulous home with a stylish kitchen and bathroom and crisp, contemporary decoration throughout.

The attractive rear garden is ideal for relaxing in the summer months and a driveway provides off-street parking.

The property is located close to transport links including the M1 motorway and direct bus route to Mansfield, Nottingham and Chesterfield.

It is also near to good schools, including Farmilo Primary and Nursery School and Queen Elizabeth’s Academy.

The property opens into a hallway with stairs to the first-floor landing.

The lounge has a spacious feel with a glazed panelled doors leading into the dining room, which has a storage cupboard.

An archway leads through to the kitchen which has a range of a range of contemporary range of units, integrated oven and hob and pace and plumbing for a dishwasher and space for a fridge-freezer

There are also patio doors which open on to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing with access to all three bedrooms and the bathroom, which has been refitted with a three-piece white suite comprising a corner shower cubicle, wash basin set in a vanity unit and wc.

Outside to the front of the property there is a gravelled area providing off-street parking.

The attractive rear garden is a good size and mostly laid to lawn with a patio area close to the house.

There are also two outbuildings, one with power and plumbing which could be used for extra appliances if needed.

