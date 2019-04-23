This stylish and spacious terrace with a fantastic kitchen is on the market for offers over £90,000

There is no chain on this deceptively spacious three-bedroom terrace which has been modernised to a high standard by the current owner.

The property benefits from a lounge, stunning dining kitchen and sunny conservatory offering plenty of living space.

The dining kitchen

To the rear is a good-sized, low maintenance garden, ideal for relaxing in the summer months, together with a gated driveway providing off-street parking.

New Houghton is just a short drive away from the amenities of Mansfield and Bolsover and also conveniently close to Chesterfield and the M1 motorway.

The countryside is also on the doorstep with nearby Hardwick Hall and Pleasley Trails and the Peak District is just half an hour away.

The property opens into the lounge with a feature fireplace providing an attractive focal point.

The excellent dining kitchen has a range of wall and base units and range cooker fitted into the chimney breast.

The dining area is separated from the kitchen by a breakfast bar and there is plenty of space for a dining table, making this room the heart of the home, ideal for family meals and entertaining.

The conservatory has doors opening on to the rear decking.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a utility room/wc with wash basin and space and plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, the first of which has a walk-in wardrobe, and the family bathroom fitted with bath with shower head mixer taps, glazed corner shower enclosure, wc and wash basin.

Outside, the rear garden has been made low maintenance with a decked and gravelled areas.

There is also gated driveway parking which is accessed from the rear.