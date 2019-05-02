This stunning extended detached with a new bathroom and glorious family room is yours for £285,000

This four-bedroom detached chalet-style house has been substantially improved and now benefits from a refitted bathroom, double glazing and gas central heating.

However, the biggest improvement is an extension at the rear to create a superb kitchen and family room.

The property has a porch which opens into an entrance hall with oak flooring.

The cloakroom has a wc and wash basin in vanity unit.

The lounge has a feature log burning stove and a lowered ceiling.

The family room/dining room/kitchen is part of the substantial extension to the property.

This light and airy room includes a glass atrium roof in the extension, a comprehensive range of fitted units and integrated electric oven, fridge,-freezer, washer and dishwasher, wine cooler and microwave.

An island unit also has a quartz worktop, gas hob, base cupboards and drawers and an extractor above.

The ground floor also has two bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a home office, and the bathroom fitted with a panelled bath with a shower handset, shower cubicle, wash basin and wc.

On the first floor is bedroom one with fitted wardrobes with sliding doors and an en-suite shower room with walk-in shower cubicle wash basin in vanity unit and wc.

Accommodation is completed by another bedroom and a separate wc.

Outside is a detached brick-built garage with light and power.

To the front is a concrete driveway and a limestone covered area providing additional parking space.

The rear gardens are enclosed and ideal for entertaining with a wide area of timber decking with rope balustrading, shaped lawn and well stocked shrub borders.