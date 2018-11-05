This stunning detached, for sale for £385,000, has a master bedroom with its own dressing room and ensuite

This impressive five-bedroom detached home has a crisp and modern feel to it .

The stylish exterior to the property is matched by an equally eye-catching look to the inside with the property finished to a high standard.

Lounge

The property also boasts an excellent family kitchen, an master bedroom with ensuite and dressing rooms and accommodation laid out over three floors.

The property also benefits from double glazing and gas central heating, gardens and an attached garage, as well as an attractive block-paved driveway providing plenty of off-road parking.

The property opens into an entrance hall with understairs cupboard.

The stylish lounge has split-level flooring, a feature fireplace in marble hearth with painted chimney breast and French doors to the rear garden.

Breakfast kitchen

A separate sitting room also has a feature Victorian-style fireplace, and there is also a separate dining room.

The impressive breakfast kitchen has a full range of units, range cooker (negotiable), wine rack, integrated fridge-freezer, larger cupboard, two display cupboards and plumbing for an automatic washing machine.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has an adjoining dressing room with four fitted wardrobes, and an ensuite bathroom with shower cubicle, bath, wash basin and wc.

Bedrooms two and three both have fitted wardrobes and the first floor is completed by the family bathroom, fitted with bath with shower hand set, separate shower tray with rainfall shower , wash basin and wc.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms, one which is currently being used as an office/study.

Both have Velux windows and fitted wardrobes and one also has a useful storage cupboard.

Outside, the rear garden has a patio, two sitting areas and a decking area.