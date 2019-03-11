This spacious family three-bed semi in Mansfield Woodhouse has no chain, an en-suite and a price tag of £164,950

There is no chain involved with this traditional three-bedroom semi-detached property which offers much more space than first you might expect at first glance.

With two reception rooms and three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a dressing area and en-suite, it is the perfect property for a growing family.

The property is on Harby Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in Mansfield Woodhouse yet within easy reach of the A60 providing access to Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop, there are local schools, amenities and parks close by.

To the front of the property there is garden laid mostly to lawn with a pathway leading to the front door.

The driveway leads to double wooden gates at the side of the property and the property also has a detached garage.

The property opens into a hallway with stairs to the first floor.

The bright lounge is provided with plenty of natural light by the feature bay window which overlooks the front garden.

The living/dining room is the hub of the family home and has patio doors opening onto the rear garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and has space for a cooker and dishwasher.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a wc with wash basin.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a dressing area with plenty of storage and en-suite shower room with shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

Accommodation is completed by two further bedrooms and the fitted bathroom with bath with shower over, wash basin in vanity unit and wc.

Outside to the rear is a private and enclosed rear garden which is mostly laid to lawn with patio areas

There is also access to the garage which has light and power, together with units and work surfaces.