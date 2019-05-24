This semi-detached is perfect for the growing family and is on the market for a guide price of £140,000 to £150,000

This semi-detached property provides plenty of space for growing families and is located close to local schools and amenities and within easy reach of Mansfield town centre and junction 29 of the M1.

Inside there is a spacious lounge, separate dining room and well-proportioned kitchen together with a bright and airy conservatory.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with a further good-sized single bedroom and the family bathroom.

The property would benefit from a degree of modernisation and is ideal for someone looking to put their own stamp on a home.

To the front of the property there is an attractive rear garden which is mostly laid to lawn and enclosed by a hedge providing a degree of privacy.

There is a driveway providing off-street parking and leading to the detached garage.

The property opens into a hallway with wc.

The lounge has a coal-effect gas fire and leads through to the dining room, which has doors to the conservatory, which can be used as an extra reception room and has doors to the rear garden.

The well-proportioned kitchen has an integrated eye-level double oven and grill, space and plumbing for a dishwasher, washing machine and space for a fridge.

On the first floor is a landing with access to all rooms and an airing cupboard.

The master bedroom has a range of fitted wardrobes, providing extra storage space.

Accommodation is completed by two further bedrooms and the bathroom, which is a wet room fitted with a shower, wc and wash basin.

Outside, to the front is driveway and garage, while the rear garden is a good size but is currently somewhat overgrown and in need of improvement.