This modern mid-town house is the perfect first-time buy and on the market for a guide price of £125,000 to £135,000

This delightfully presented modern spacious mid-town house is testament to the current owner and an ideal first-time buy.

Being located in a small cul-de-sac with four other houses makes this property appealing from the outset.

The property is on High Hazel Drive in Mansfield Woodhouse

The interior includes a spacious lounge which opens to an orangery which has completely transformed the way this property can be used as it creates a further reception area or a perfect dining space.

There is also a modern fitted kitchen and the property benefits from full double glazing, gas central heating, off-street parking and a garage.

The rear garden has been landscaped with ease of maintenance in mind and provides a perfect space to entertain having a paved patio area with artificial lawn.

The property opens into an entrance hall with WC and archway to the kitchen.

The fitted kitchen has a range of wall and base units, integral dishwasher, gas hob, fridge freezer and washing machine which are included in the sale.

The spacious lounge has an archway into the orangery with a glass roof providing plenty of natural light and French doors into the garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes and the other with an airing cupboard.

The bathroom is fitted with a bath with shower screen and electric shower, wc and wash basin in a vanity unit.

There is also loft access with a pull-down ladder and the loft is part-boarded for extra storage space.

The property is accessed via a private shared driveway which services five houses and leads to an allocated parking space with a garage.

There are fenced boundaries to the rear with a gate to an alleyway which provides access for bins and there is also outside lighting which is mains fed from the house.