This luxurious Nottinghamshire country retreat with conservatory, gym and games room is all yours for £1.25 million
This stunning detached home in Rockley in Retford is set in 6.5 acres of land and boasts original features and views over a river and woodland.
Check out these pictures and get more details from property experts Zoopla here.
1. Entrance hall
The property opens into this lovely room with a cloakroom.
Zoopla
other
2. Lounge
Relax in this impressive room with feature fireplace and views over the river.
Zoopla
other
3. Library
Another elegant and luxurious room to escape to for a bit of 'me time'.
other
4. Conservatory
This large attractive room doubles up as a spacious dining room.
Zoopla
other
View more