This is how people in Mansfield could win free takeaways from Deliveroo - for LIFE

We all love a takeaway but imagine how much more you'd enjoy yours if it was free?

And knowing that every time you want a takeaway, you can have one for free, for ever!

Deliveroo, which has recently launched in Mansfield, is running a competition giving customers the chance to win a lifetime's worth of free takeaway.

To enter, all you need to do is order. Anyone who places an order on Deliveroo from June 3 to June 16 will be entered into the draw with one lucky customer then being picked at random.

Emily Kraftman, Marketing Director for UK and Ireland said, “This is definitely one of our most exciting promotions yet!

"Whether you’re an existing customer, or haven't had the chance to try out Deliveroo yet - download or open the app, and order in the next two weeks to be in for the prize of (quite literally) a lifetime.”

