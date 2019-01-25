This family detached with a brand new kitchen and no upward chain is on the market for £150,000

There is no upward chain on this modern link detached home which has been superb maintained by its current owner.

The property is located close to local schools and amenities, as well as being on good bus routes and close to Mansfield town centre, making it the ideal family home.

The property is on Baldwin Close in Forest Town

It also benefits from a fully fitted dining kitchen, double glazing, central heating with a combination which has a seven-year warranty, and an enclosed rear garden.

The property opens into an entrance hall with a downstairs wc.

The lounge has a stone-effect electric fire in a feature marble hearth with Adam-style surround.

An archway leads through to the modern fitted kitchen which has a full range of wall and base units, a range oven with six-ring gas hob and extractor over (which is included in the sale), space and plumbing for a washing machine and a tumble dryer and French doors out into the garden.

On the first floor is a landing with loft access.

Bedroom one has a beautiful range of fitted wardrobes and drawer units with over-bed storage and dressing cabinets, providing a large amount of storage space.

Accommodation is completed by two further bedrooms and the bathroom, which is fitted with a bath with shower above, wc , wash basin and a chrome heated towel rail.

Outside to the front is a small paved frontage and driveway providing off-road parking and leading to a garage with light and power.

The rear garden has a patio area for seating, lawn and bark areas, rear access to the garage and an outside tap.

For more details, or to arrange a viewing, call 01623 627247 or email enquiries@johnsankey.com

To view this property online, visit the website at www.johnsankey.com