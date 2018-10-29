This beautifully finished brand new property with no chain is for sale for a guide price of £250,000-£260,000

This new-build bungalow, which will be showcased at an open house event this weekend , has no chain and has been finished to an immaculate standard with attention to detail on every level.

The detached property is located up a block paved driveway with gated access opening to a good-sized plot benefitting from private and quiet gardens.

Front of the property wiht driveway and garage

There is a stylish breakfast kitchen with patio doors to the lounge and kitchen. There is a substantial garage and driveway for six cars.

The property has a spacious loft which is boarded and well insulated.

The property also benefits from underfloor central heating and double glazing.

This is a new-build property and the builder will finish with a bathroom of the purchaser’s choice and a choice of floor coverings.

Kitchen

The bungalow itself comprises an impressive entrance hall which gives access to all rooms.

There is a good size living room with patio doors that open out and on to the garden.

The same can be said for the dining kitchen which is bright and spacious, offering plenty of cupboard and worktop space.

There are three double bedrooms to this property, a family bathroom and two useful storage areas.

Living room

The large garage benefits from pedestrian access via a side door.

The property also occupies a a quiet and secluded position in a highly popular location.

All in all this property offers a rare opportunity to purchase a brand-new quality home in a desirable and convenient location.

Viewing is essential so why not attend the open house event on Saturday, November 3, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

For details, call Need 2 View on 01623 422000 or email mansfield@need2view.co.uk.