This amazing Nottinghamshire home with swimming pool, Jacuzzi, cinema, and gym is yours for £7.995 million
This stunning property is in Normanton on the Wolds and also boasts a tennis court, sauna, steam room, seven bedrooms and en-suites.
There's plenty of room for guests - or staff - and a real feeling of luxury, click here for more details from Zoopla.
1. Swimming pool
Take a dip in this beautiful pool.
2. Jacuzzi
The pool house has spa facilities with this Jacuzzi adjoining the pool.
3. Sauna
After your swim, add to the spa experience in the sauna.
4. Steam room
Alternatively, there's the steam room option if you perfer.
