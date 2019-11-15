This wonderful home is in Normaton on the Wolds.

This amazing Nottinghamshire home with swimming pool, Jacuzzi, cinema, and gym is yours for £7.995 million

This stunning property is in Normanton on the Wolds and also boasts a tennis court, sauna, steam room, seven bedrooms and en-suites.

There's plenty of room for guests - or staff - and a real feeling of luxury, click here for more details from Zoopla.

Take a dip in this beautiful pool.

1. Swimming pool

The pool house has spa facilities with this Jacuzzi adjoining the pool.

2. Jacuzzi

After your swim, add to the spa experience in the sauna.

3. Sauna

Alternatively, there's the steam room option if you perfer.

4. Steam room

