The Chad has joined chiefs at Mansfield and Ashfield District Councils and Nottinghamshire’s emergency services to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

Remaining safe over the festive period was at the forefront of police officers’ messages as residents across the area indulge in food and alcohol, while compassion and pulling together took centre stage following a tumultuous year in politics.

Mansfield Christmas lights switch-on 2019

And council bosses have also reflected on 2019 as we look to not just a new year, but a new decade next week.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield’s mayor, has wished residents across our area a merry Christmas and said it is time to “put our differences behind us” following a “divisive” three years.

He said: "My general message is to wish everyone a merry Christmas and to have fun, but to enjoy themselves safely.

“After the divisions of the last three years, it is time for everybody to put their differences behind them, all pull together and look forward to an exciting decade ahead – with Mansfield going from strength to strength.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, has also encouraged residents to think about those “less fortunate” over the Christmas period.

He said: "I would like to take the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Christmas. It's important to think of those less fortunate during the Christmas season - so why not call on a lonely or elderly resident during Christmas?

"I would like to thank our army of council workers for their sterling work over the past 12 months. We couldn't have turned this council around without them.

“Finally at Christmas, please remember those who have to work like our emergency services. The staff at King's Mill Hospital, our ambulance crews, our police, our fire services and others won't stop this Christmas.

“I would like to pay tribute to them as I wish you all a Merry Christmas.

"I am looking forward to spending this Christmas with family and friends. I hope you can too."

Police chiefs in both Mansfield and Ashfield have wished residents a merry Christmas, but encouraged residents to be “safe along the way”.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield’s neighbourhood inspector, said: “With the festive season nearly upon us, I would like to wish everyone a safe, happy and prosperous Christmas and New Year.

“As ever, thank you for your support as a community of Mansfield and Warsop – it is appreciated.”

Inspector Craig Hall, Ashfield’s neighbourhood inspector, added: “To everyone in Ashfield, have a very merry Christmas, a fantastic new year and most of all be sure to keep yourself and everyone else safe along the way.

“Our officers will be on patrol in the district and visiting the local pubs over the Christmas period.

“Please feel free to share a bit of your fun with them, but remember that they are there to keep everyone safe and may sometimes need to move on from conversations quickly to put someone on the naughty list.”

The Chad also wishes everyone a wonderful Christmas, with praise for the positivity of residents over the festive season.

Reporter Andrew Topping said: “The big day is finally here, and I think after a year of constantly talking about Brexit and a poorly-timed election we all deserve some quality, family time and a bit of respite.

“But as we spend time with our families and celebrate another year, let us all think about those less fortunate than us. There are many today who do not have anyone to spend Christmas with, or are even without a home to spend it in.

“However, I have been astounded by the amount of positivity put forward by our communities during the festive season, with so many people doing incredible work to support the homeless, vulnerable and lonely over Christmas.

“This shows how wonderful our community really is, and how Christmas really can bring out the best in all of us. Let us also thank our amazing emergency services, who continue to work hard regardless of the day.

“So raise a glass to them, fill your stomachs with as much food as you can and enjoy yourselves. You all deserve it. Here’s to an amazing 2020.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also put out a festive message, and said: “We thank you for your support throughout the year, we hope you stay safe and enjoy this festive period and we look forward to welcoming in a new decade together.”