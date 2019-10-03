These are the 15 best breakfast spots in Mansfield and the surrounding areas according to TripAdvisor reviews

So here are the 15 best brunch cafes and restaurants in and around Mansfield according to TripAdvisor. Look out for the ratings (1 to 5), and the number of reviews each restaurant was given.

1. The Teahouse (4.5 from 176 reviews) Car Bank Park, Windmill Lane, NG18 ZAL.

2. Frankie and Benny's (4.5 from 909 reviews) Portland Retail Park NG18 5DF.

3. Capo Lounge (4.5 from 165 reviews) 2-8 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

4. The Village Kitchen (5 from 59 reviews) Mansfield Road, NG21 9NJ.

