These are 15 of the most expensive properties for sale in Nottinghamshire right now
Whether you’re seriously looking to make a move or you’re just fantasising about your dream home, Nottinghamshire boasts some incredible properties.
These are 15 of the most expensive properties that are on sale in the area right now and how much they cost.
1. Seven bedroom house, Old Melton Road, Nottingham
This manor was built circa 1941 and has recently been refurbished and restored. It comes with a gym, swimming pool, cinema, tennis court, spa facilities and three acres of stunning woodland. Offers over 7,500,000 GBP
This luxury mansion comes with seven bedroom suites, staff accommodation, state of the art security systems, spa suite with a swimming pool and a cinema with acoustic screenings. Guide price 7,500,000 GBP
This is a Grade 1 listed country house which boasts two additional separate apartments with independent access, a library, equestrian facilities, leisure complex and tennis court. Offers in excess of 3,000,000 GBP
This Grade 1 listed manor house comes with five stables, four reception rooms, ten bedrooms, and also on the grounds is a detached stone cottage which also holds three double bedrooms. Offers over 2,750,000 GBP