Your house plants can help make your house a healthier place to be

The six best plants for improving air quality in the home

Researchers from Gardeningexpress.co.uk have studies the purifying capabilities of a range of common houseplants following an NHS report on pollution in homes.

Now, their findings have revealed exactly which plants are the best for sucking up potential harmful toxins emitted from furnishings, detergents and paints.

Not only useful when soothing a kitchen burn but also very effective at purifying polluted air in a home

1. Aloe Vera

This evergreen plant was found to be one of the most effective at removing airborne toxins.

2. Peace Lily

Found to be most effective at removing formaldehyde, which is respiratory irritant commonly used in cleaning products.

3. Snake Plant

A popular house plant that is not only good at improving air quality but one that can also help to reduce mould.

4. English Ivy

