We've scoured petrolprices.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Mansfield this week. Prices may vary from day to day.

Morrisons Mansfield Unleaded 121.7p. Diesel 130.7p.

Sainsbury's Mansfield Unleaded 121.9p. Super unleaded 127.9p. Diesel 131.9p.

Asda Mansfield Unleaded 122.7p. Diesel 130.7p.

Tesco Extra Mansfield Jubilee Unleaded 122.9p. Diesel 131.9p.

