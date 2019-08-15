The 11 best seaside towns you can visit by train this summer

No car? No problem.

Here are some ideas for a great British seaside holiday you can do by train.

1. Looe, Cornwall Arguably the nicest beach you can access by train in the UK. Enjoy Looe's stunning views and clear water. other Buy a Photo

2. Llandudno, North Wales Known for its North Shore Beach and 19th-century Llandudno Pier, with shops and a games arcade. other Buy a Photo

3. Skegness Enjoy a classic British favourite and visit Skegvegas for the day. Arcades, funfairs, sandy beaches and pubs all round. other Buy a Photo

4. Great Yarmouth, Norfolk A great family holiday destination, bursting with fun things to do. Long sandy beach, aquarium with penguins and sharks, and a big funfair. other Buy a Photo

View more