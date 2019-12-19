The 10 best Mansfield restaurants according to TripAdvisor Fancy a romantic night out – or maybe you just cannot be bothered to cook. Don’t worry, we have your back as we have listed the ten best restaurants in the Mansfield area. Best restaurants to try in Mansfield. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. 1. The Hostess Restaurant, Mansfield Rated five out of five, you might think The Hostess is just for weddings and birthdays, but, a lot of people love going for a carvery. One review said: "All the food was hot and tasty. Service was good. Nothing to complain about." Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. 3. Britalia Italian, Mansfield Another Mansfield restaurant which has five stars. This Italian even lets you make your own pizza. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. 4. Victoria Tandoori, Mansfield Rated five out of five, one visitor said: "The food is out of this world, the staff are amazing and without doubt, this is the best place to eat for miles around." Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3