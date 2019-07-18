Ten Mansfield pubs with play areas perfect for a family day out

Here are ten great places to eat in the Mansfield area offering somewhere for the kids to play.

1. Widdecombe Fair Chain pub/restaurant serving classic comfort food, with kids' and dessert menus. In Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield.

2. Golden Eagle Spacious tavern with contemporary decor, offering hearty English grub, a full bar & outdoor tables. In Oakleaf Close, Mansfield.

3. Foxglove Mansfield Warm, rustic setting for British food, plus a garden-style patio and play area. In Fulmar Drive, Forest Town.

4. The Rushley Pub food, outdoor seating and play area. In Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

