Ten Mansfield pubs with play areas perfect for a family day out

Looking for somewhere to have a nice family meal during the summer holidays?

Here are ten great places to eat in the Mansfield area offering somewhere for the kids to play.

Chain pub/restaurant serving classic comfort food, with kids' and dessert menus. In Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield.

1. Widdecombe Fair


Spacious tavern with contemporary decor, offering hearty English grub, a full bar & outdoor tables. In Oakleaf Close, Mansfield.

2. Golden Eagle


Warm, rustic setting for British food, plus a garden-style patio and play area. In Fulmar Drive, Forest Town.

3. Foxglove Mansfield


Pub food, outdoor seating and play area. In Nottingham Road, Mansfield.

4. The Rushley


