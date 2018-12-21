Looking to buy a property?

Ten Mansfield area homes on sale for £50,000 or less

If you're after a housing bargain in and around Mansfield then take a look at these.

All these properties are on the market through Zoopla and you don't need to break the bank to bag one four yourself.

This two-bedroom flat is for sale for 45,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2UVTlZz

1. Maple Close, Forest Town, Mansfield

This two-bedroom flat is for sale for 45,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2UVTlZz
Photo: Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This three-bedroom terrace is on the market for 49,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2rOgq2U

2. Gladstone Street, Mansfield

This three-bedroom terrace is on the market for 49,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2rOgq2U
Photo: Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This one-bedroom flat is for sale for 39,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2BvhxZR

3. Bamford Drive, Mansfield

This one-bedroom flat is for sale for 39,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2BvhxZR
Photo: Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Offers from 43,000 are wanted for this one-bedroom flat. Details: https://bit.ly/2ByTCsr

4. St Crispins Court, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield

Offers from 43,000 are wanted for this one-bedroom flat. Details: https://bit.ly/2ByTCsr
Photo: Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3