Ten Mansfield area homes on sale for £50,000 or less
If you're after a housing bargain in and around Mansfield then take a look at these.
All these properties are on the market through Zoopla and you don't need to break the bank to bag one four yourself.
1. Maple Close, Forest Town, Mansfield
This two-bedroom flat is for sale for 45,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2UVTlZz
Photo: Zoopla
other
2. Gladstone Street, Mansfield
This three-bedroom terrace is on the market for 49,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2rOgq2U
Photo: Zoopla
other
3. Bamford Drive, Mansfield
This one-bedroom flat is for sale for 39,950. Details: https://bit.ly/2BvhxZR
Photo: Zoopla
other
4. St Crispins Court, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield
Offers from 43,000 are wanted for this one-bedroom flat. Details: https://bit.ly/2ByTCsr
Photo: Zoopla
other
View more