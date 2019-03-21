Do you like the idea of living in a house like this?

Ten cosy cottages for sale in Nottinghamshire

Do you prefer character and unique charm to modern new-builds when you look for a home?

If so, then these ten offerings currently on the market might be just what you're looking for.

This Grade II-listed cottage is packed with original features. Details: https://bit.ly/2TPrA86

1. The Olde Barne, Wallingwalls, Worksop

Offers over 170,000 are wanted for this three-bedroom property. Details: https://bit.ly/2FlhykG

2. The Green, Carlton-in-Lindrick

This impressive property is on the market for 320,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2Ohgh2l

3. Moorfield Cottages, Church Warsop

There is no upward chain on this property which is available for 170,000. Details: https://bit.ly/2TPDWgd

4. New Row, Woodborough

