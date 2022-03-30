Renpho's 'brilliant' digital bathroom weighing scales give you a more detailed look

The basic smart body scales can be used with either Apple or Android phones. Image: Renpho

Their basic smart body scales can be used with either Apple or Android phones and syncs up easily with Apple Health, itBit, Samsung Health and Google Fit, meaning they are available to all.

The scales look like your standard weighing scales, but inserted into the tempered glass base are metal discs, which are used by the heel and ball of your feet. These allow the scales to give you measurements on body fat percentage, visceral fat, body water, bone mass and much more.

When you stand on the scales with bare feet, a current is sent into your body to measure the amount of resistance from body fat. This information is then used to calculate your body makeup.

The display is easy to read and you can change the type of units you would like to see through the app.

In regards to accuracy, weight-wise it is pretty much spot on with other scales I have used. The scales don't use Wi-Fi, meaning you don't have to set it up via the internet. It uses Bluetooth which is super easy to find on your phone when connecting the two.

Once you've downloaded the app and registered on it, simply stand on the scales with bare feet, sending the measurements straight to the profile you've set up.

There is an option to have unlimited people using the scales, which is great, meaning both my boyfriend and I can use them with separate profiles on our own phones.

Bear in mind that some measurements are available only for people 18 and over as Renpho doesn't have a reliable algorithm for children's bodies

Overall I think these scales are brilliant for anyone wanting to take a more detailed look at their weight and measurements.

The basic smart body scales are available on Amazon for £28.99.

TECH FACTS

Maximum weight: 396lb/180kg

Units: kg/lbs (switch in app)

Power: x3 AAA batteries

Scale interval: 0.1lb/0.05kg

Dimensions: 10.2 x 10.2 x 0.91 inch

PACKAGE INFORMATION