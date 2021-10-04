Numerous social media sites were hit by major outages worldwide on Monday afternoon as users reported being unable to open Facebook, its Messenger platform, WhatsApp and Instagram across desktop and mobile devices.

Users began to report issues with accessing Facebook and WhatsApp at just after 4.30pm, with social media site Instagram also failing to refresh its feeds.

Here’s what we know so far about the social media outage – and why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are not loading right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the clock on WhatsApp mean?

With more than two billion users worldwide, WhatsApp appeared to be offline this afternoon.

Users logging on to the app or trying to access its desktop platform have been met with a loading screen, continuous ‘connecting’ status bar at the top of their screen.

The clock displaying next to messages on WhatsApp was also reportedly seen by thousands of users, with the clock indicating that messages are still sending and awaiting a more stable connection to go through.

As Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down, here's what we know about the social media outage so far (Image credit: Pexels/Canva)

Users will typically only see the clock appear when having trouble with their own local connection, but thousands have been met with the clock icon and connectivity issues on the platform over the course of Monday evening.

WhatsApp took to Twitter to address the connectivity issues, writing at 5.16pm: “We’re aware some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment.

"We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.”

Why are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down?

Downdetector.co.uk saw reports of issues in accessing Facebook spike at 39,059 at 4.41pm on Monday, with user reports of outages for WhatsApp spiking at 74,944 at 4.51pm.

Facebook responded to reports of an outage affecting its sites at 5.22pm on Monday, October 4.

“We’re aware some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook wrote on its Twitter account.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

The company has offered no further update since, with sites still down at the time of writing.

John Graham-Cumming, chief technology officer at web infrastructure firm Cloudflare, tweeted to say issues appear to be stemming from a configuration error which saw ‘a large number of changes’ take place to Facebook’s border gateway protocol – the underlying protocol which determines how traffic is physically routed and peered across the internet.

In other words, the issue is likely to be more closely tied to the underpinning organisational structures of the internet.