The seven bedroom home has spectacular views of Southwell Minster.

Take a look inside this massive 7-bedroom Notts mansion - on the market for £2 million

This seven-bedroom home which dates back to the 17th Century has stunning views of Southwell Minster. 

And, if you have £2m in your back pocket Rampton Prebend and Coach House could be yours. The house also has a gardeners toiler, cellar and boot room. 

This Grade II property has a wealth of original features including flagstone floors, original sash windows and feature fireplaces.

1. Original features

Rampton Prebend has been subject to a refurbishment, renovation and improvement scheme by the current owners.

2. Drawing Room

The bedroom bost plenty of space and exposed beams.

3. Upstairs

Outside, the house sits within a delightful, mature plot of a pleasant and manageable size, extending to 0.77 acres.

4. Outside

