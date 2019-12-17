Take a look inside this massive 7-bedroom Notts mansion - on the market for £2 million
This seven-bedroom home which dates back to the 17th Century has stunning views of Southwell Minster.
And, if you have £2m in your back pocket Rampton Prebend and Coach House could be yours. The house also has a gardeners toiler, cellar and boot room.
1. Original features
This Grade II property has a wealth of original features including flagstone floors, original sash windows and feature fireplaces.
2. Drawing Room
Rampton Prebend has been subject to a refurbishment, renovation and improvement scheme by the current owners.
3. Upstairs
The bedroom bost plenty of space and exposed beams.
4. Outside
Outside, the house sits within a delightful, mature plot of a pleasant and manageable size, extending to 0.77 acres.
