Take a look inside this £100,000 Mansfield fixer-upper - ideal for someone with home improvement skills
This Mansfield property is on the market for £100,000, but needs a full refurbishment.
Take a look around this semi-detached house on Oakdale Road, on the market for just £100,000.
1. Front View
The semi-detached house is on a large plot that is set back from the road.
2. Master bedroom
This bedroom has a view over the front garden and street.
3. Garage
The property also comes with a garage at the side.
4. Fireplace
The house requires a refurbishment, but has features like this fireplace in the lounge.
