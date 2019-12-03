Mansfield property.

Take a look inside this £100,000 Mansfield fixer-upper - ideal for someone with home improvement skills

This Mansfield property is on the market for £100,000, but needs a full refurbishment.

Take a look around this semi-detached house on Oakdale Road, on the market for just £100,000.

The semi-detached house is on a large plot that is set back from the road.

1. Front View

This bedroom has a view over the front garden and street.

2. Master bedroom

The property also comes with a garage at the side.

3. Garage

The house requires a refurbishment, but has features like this fireplace in the lounge.

4. Fireplace

