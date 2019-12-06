Take a look inside Mansfield's newest dog-friendly micro pub

The micro pub and cafe, ‘The Pavilion’ on Racecourse Park is dog-friendly; coffee is served from 8.30am and the bar opens from 11am.

1. The Pavilion Customers enjoying the first pints. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. The Pavilion Landlady of the new pub Daryl Maguire. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. The Pavilion Having a drink in the racecourse lounge. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. The Pavilion It was not long before the tall stories were being told in the snug. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more