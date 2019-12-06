People wait to get into the new bar.

Take a look inside Mansfield's newest dog-friendly micro pub

A Mansfield park pavilion has been given a new lease of life after being transformed into a micro pub specialising in craft beers and ales.

The micro pub and cafe, ‘The Pavilion’ on Racecourse Park is dog-friendly; coffee is served from 8.30am and the bar opens from 11am. 

Customers enjoying the first pints.

1. The Pavilion

Landlady of the new pub Daryl Maguire.

2. The Pavilion

Having a drink in the racecourse lounge.

3. The Pavilion

It was not long before the tall stories were being told in the snug.

4. The Pavilion

