Take a look as Victorian Mansfield pub is demolished for new Co-Op
A former Mansfield pub which dates back to the Victorian era has been demolished to make way for a Co-Op.
Ye Old Plough Inn, later known as the China Fong restaurant which closed in 2018, dates back to the 1870’s.
1. Demolition starts
Diggers were seen taking down the building.
2. What it looked like last year
The former China Fong restaurant and Ye Old Plough Inn taken last year.
3. In 2011
The former China Fong restaurant and Ye Old Plough Inn on Chesterfield Road North. Taken in 2011.
4. What will replace it?
The plans for the new Co-Op in Pleasley.
