Sweet treat for meat lovers - would you try these candy covered cuts?

A new meat range has been launched for the summer - and the topping is rather unusual to say the least!

The team at musclefood.com have used some of the nation's most well-loved sweets for the range, so if you've ever fancied a Rainbow Drop chicken breast or a Parma Violet pork steak, now's your chance. A musclefood.com spokesperson said: “The new products in our sweet meat range are the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, combining flavours that probably haven’t worked together before.” . To find out more, see the website.

New flavours include popping candy beef steak burgers

The popping candy is used to garnish the meat after cooking through

Another option is Rainbow Drops chicken breasts

The chicken breasts are delivered with packets of sweets which you use to coat and marinate the meat before cooking.

