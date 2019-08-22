Sutton's Wetherspoon finally submits plans for huge beer garden and parking

More than 200 people will be able to sit outside with a cold drink in their hand on a summers day at Sutton's Wetherspoon, if plans for a beer garden are approved.

The Picture House on Fox Street is hoping to bring a smile to its punter's faces when they see the plans for the beer garden and car park which could be built on derelict land, if plans submitted to Ashfield District Council are approved.

The pub with the plans for the beer garden.

The land between Fox Street and Asda use to be council offices.

As well as ten new car parking spaces there will also be various types of seating and sheltered areas, including booths and pergolas.

There is also plans to put heaters outside to help punters stay outside in the colder months.

The plans for the beer garden.

And, plants will be used throughout the beer garden.

John Hutson, JD Wetherspoon chief executive said: “The Picture House is an extremely popular pub and we are always keen to give our customers the best possible experience.

“The redevelopment work will allow us to do that. The investment shows our commitment to the town and hopefully it will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Sutton.”

There will also be slight changes to the pub itself which was built in 1932 as King's Palace Cinema.

The garden will be fenced in.

JD Wetherspoon which took over the building in 2000 said there are "no dates set with regards to any proposed work schedule".