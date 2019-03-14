Sutton mixed-use property which has 'great potential' could be yours for £82k

A Sutton property with 'great potential' which has a shop, newly refurbished two-bed flat and outbuildings could be yours for £82k.

The three-storey corner property on High Street, Stanton Hill, is about to be sold at auction with the guide price of £82,000.

The property on High Street.

The main building comprises a retail unit on the ground floor and a spacious two-bedroomed apartment over the upper two storeys.

At the back of the property is a rear yard with shared access, approached from Albert Street, plus two separate lock-up garages, one of which is let at £600 a year on a verbal agreement, and the other standing vacant.

In addition, there is a further outbuilding with separate access; this two-roomed building requires refurbishment and previously had planning permission for conversion into a one-bedroomed apartment.

The double-fronted shop was formerly a delicatessen and features the retail space plus a kitchen/preparation area and storage area behind.

Interior.

With separate access from the rear of the property, the apartment has recently been refurbished to a very good standard with brand new kitchen and bathroom.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors, with the living room, kitchen and bathroom on the first floor, and two spacious loft-style bedrooms above.

Jason Lee, national sales manager at SDL Auctions, said: “There is a great deal of potential at this property. The main building on its own makes this a great investment, with its beautifully refurbished apartment and a useful retail space on the ground floor.

“However, it is the outbuildings which add an extra dimension to this property, with the garages suitable for letting – one of them is believed to be currently let at £600 a year – and the possibility of converting the additional outbuilding into a one-bedroomed apartment, subject to the planning permission being renewed.”

The lounge.

The property is near variety of shops and takeaways, plus several parks and open spaces, including Healdswood Park, Teversal Trails and Brierley Forest Park, with its visitor centre, nature walks and sculpture trail, football ground and play area.

The property is due to be sold at SDL Auctions Graham Penny’s auction at Nottingham Racecourse on Tuesday April, 9.

The outbuildings.

The shop.

The outbuilding.

The kitchen.