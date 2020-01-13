Sutton hairdressers which has been around since the 90's goes up for sale

A Sutton hairdressers which has been open since the 1990’s has gone up for sale.

Intelligent Business Transfer Ltd, who are marketing Clippers Unisex Salon on Outram Street said the sale is due to “retirement”.

The well-established salon opened in 1994 and has been trading successfully since.

A spokesman for Intelligent Business Transfer Ltd said: “Operating as a professional hair and beauty salon, this business offers a range of high quality services to its customers.

“Now with a solid reputation and loyal customer base in place, this opportunity presents a new buyer a well-built and profitable platform which is in great walk-in condition and primed for additional expansion.”

Clippers is on the market for £99,950 and has an expected yearly turnover of £54,504.

Clippers in Sutton.

The sale comes with the salon which has space for several styling chairs and a beauty room upstairs.