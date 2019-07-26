Stunning location and hot-tub relaxation combine at Derbyshire's Landal Sandybrook

The Derbyshire Peak District is one of the most spectacular spots in the country — packed with stunning scenery.

So how do you enhance your experience of it during a family break?

The indoor heated pool at Landal Sandybrook

Well, look no further than Landal Sandybrook, which is a stone’s throw from all the National Park has to offer.

The award-winning park is also close to the picturesque market town of Ashbourne. It provides luxury self-catering lodge holiday accommodation perfect for a relaxing break, an exciting activity holiday or a romantic weekend away.

As well as being able to explore the Peak District, you can also head to the nearby Alton Towers.

But the focus of our long weekend for myself, my wife and children, aged 11 and nine, was a chance to get away from the hectic nature of today’s modern life.

And Landal Sandybrook catered for just this — and more.

Nowhere is this more obvious than the Tissington Classic Vogue 2 Spa lodge we were staying in with a bubbling hot-tub on our private verandah.

Within minutes of checking in the kids were splashing away with beaming smiles. Later on my wife and I were able to enjoy a soak away from the kids with a bottle of bubbly as the sun set.

The lodge also had everything we needed with fantastic facilities, all delivered with a genuine attention to detail.

What’s more we were also able to take our much-loved pet dog Pippa, who seemed to get as much out of the short break as we did.

But Landal Sandybrook isn’t just about spending quality time in a lodge.

There is a small but perfectly formed indoor heated pool with a spa and sauna.

Go Active activities include archery, which my children loved and which fuelled their competitive juices, snorkelling, and body zorbing.

There is a playground for younger visitors, a short woodland walk, a football goal for future soccer stars and DVD rental if you just want to take a step back.

If you fancy a bite to eat or a crisp glass of wine or local ale, then make your way to the on-site eaterie The Coach House.

There you will find an extensive, quality-packed menu to suit everyone with a superbly decorated interior and an area outside for al fresco dining.

The Coach House even offers a takeaway sservice for those who would prefer to dine in their lodge.

Landal Sandybrook really does hit the spot.

And I haven’t even touched on the fact you can take a wonderful tree-lined walk along the Tissington Trail into bustling Ashbourne.

I would have no hesitation in recommending Landal Sandybrook and look forward to sampling — and relaxing — at other Landal GreenParks UK sites in the future.

A three-night break at Landal Sandybrook in the Tissington Classic Vogue 2 Spa lodge for up to four people costs from £435 off-peak, peak costs from £685. Guests can enjoy all the home-from-home comforts including luxury toiletries by Rituals and an outdoor hot tub (selected accommodation only). For more information or to book, visit www.landal.co.uk or call 0345 498 6200.

Landal Sandybrook is one of several locations run by LandalGreen Parks UK.