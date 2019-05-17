Stunning family home

This superb five-bedroomed detached house is the ideal family home, boasting a quality and spacious feel throughout.

The property opens into an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and wc with sink and storage cupboard.

The lounge has a dual aspect log burner as well as access to the conservatory/dining room and the office, which has fitted desks and storage.

The games room was a double garage that was converted by the current owners and there is scope subject to relevant permission to convert this into an annex area perhaps for elderly parents.

The living kitchen has a gas hob with double oven and has space and plumbing for a washing machine and an American-style fridge-freezer.

The kitchen leads on to the conservatory/dining room, which has access to the rear garden.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by two bedrooms and the shower room, fitted with shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

On the first floor, bedroom one has fitted wardrobes and a Juliet balcony.

There are two further bedrooms and the bathroom fitted with a bath with shower over, wc and wash basin.

Outside to the front is a large driveway leading to a double garage with power and lighting..

A rear courtyard provides a private patio seating area and access to the garden.

There is also planning permission for a two-storey side extension which would make further use of this space.

The rear garden has several patio areas and decking, a substantial lawn, a barbecue/pizza oven and space for a hot tub.

A path which leads to a large outbuilding with power and lighting, a large shed, a side bin store and access to the summer house, which has a fitted bar area and a small decked seating area.