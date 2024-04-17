West Nottinghamshire College students bring skills to one of county’s finest hotels

The ‘hotel take-over’ forms part of an annual project for students to gain real-life work experience at the Grade 1 listed Thoresby Hall Hotel and Spa.

More than 35 catering, hospitality, beauty therapy and construction students immersed themselves in a variety of roles, coached by the hotel’s team of supervisors and team leaders in the different departments within the 221-bedroomed hotel.

Working on a realistic shift-basis on a range of roles, students gained valuable, practical experience of working within a large, fully operational hotel to complement their college-based training.

Students Ellie Gregory and Isobel Stones from the Level 3 Beauty Therapy programme spent time working alongside guests in the hotel’s spa and pool, while joinery students Choi Wong and Michael Commins-Nash shadowed members of the hotel’s maintenance team.

Level 2 hospitality student Chloe Wright, 17, took on a dual role throughout the week as she worked both on the hotel’s grounds and gardens as well as in the bar on food and drinks service.

Level 2 Hospitality Supervision and Leadership student, Kieran Sime, 18, spent his week working on the reception desk where he received guest bookings, registered guests with their room cards, as well as booking activities and dining experiences for people.

Budding chefs Angel Castledine, 16 and Seven Mitchell, 19, had the opportunity to work with different foods in the Sherwood Restaurant and kitchens where they experienced what it’s like to produce bulk orders for lots of people.

