Mr and Mrs Claus at Lotherton (photo: Lotherton: The Christmas Experience)

This year promises more magic than ever before with returning favourites and new additions to the sell-out seasonal sensation.

Set in the stunning Lotherton estate just outside Leeds, Lotherton lit up for Christmas on Saturday November 26 and Santa’s diary is filling up fast!

As well as the man himself, after making her star-studded debut last year, the first-lady of the festive season, Mrs Claus, will return alongside her husband for more festive fun.

Santa and Mrs Claus will reutrn to Lotherton: The Christmas Experience (photo: Lotherton: The Christmas Experience)

Family favourites Chirstmas crafts at the North Pole, gingerbread decorating in the house, collecting reindeer food in the Elf Village and adventuring through the magical woodland walk will return. And, for the first time ever, visitors will be invited to step back in time in the house, following in the footsteps of the Gascoigne family and their staff, Lotherton’s residents in the 1800’s, to get a glimpse into how this revered household celebrated the festivities in Edwardian times.

The most wonderful time of the year will be lit up until Saturday December 31, when The Christmas Experience returns for its seventh enchanting year, with even more festive fun for all the family.

Getting set to once again be the best Santa experience in Yorkshire, Mr & Mrs Claus are dusting off their suits and boots while the elves are preparing the festive fairydust and Christmas crafts.

While her husband hosts his annual ‘Under The Wishing Tree’ extravaganza, seasonal sensation, Mrs Claus, will take up residence in the hallowed hall’s kitchens for dashings of festive fun decorating freshly baked gingerbread, all liberally sprinkled with Christmas cheer.

Mr and Mrs Claus and their festive treats at Lotherton (Lotherton: The Christmas Experience)

Venturing outside, revellers young and old can quite literally step into Christmas on the mesmerising woodland walk around the estate’s stunning grounds. Families will celebrate traditions old and new; pulling a giant cracker, finding the sixpence in a Christmas pudding, and stopping for a photo in a giant Christmas card! Tread carefully and they may even hear the fairies giggling and whispering in the enchanted festive Fairy Dell.

On their way to visit Santa, little visitors will be invited to collect their very own reindeer food from the Elf Village to take home and sprinkle on Christmas Eve.

And no Christmas Experience at Lotherton would be complete without some mischief at the North Pole, where the Elves wait with Christmas crafts including pottery painting and Christmas Eve plate decorating.

Lotherton is a beautiful Edwardian country hall and estate set on the outskirts of Leeds. Lotherton houses an expansive collection of artefacts, furniture and artworks in a traditional Edwardian country hall.

Lotherton Christmas Experience elves (photo: Lotherton: The Christmas Experience)

The Christmas Experience is run by Lotherton and Breeze. There are a number of visit options available, including the chance for pre-school children to visit Santa in his cabin.

Tickets are available now from just £4.55, children aged four and under go free! Early booking is essential as spaces are limited and strictly on a pre-booking only, time-slotted system.

