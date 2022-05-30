IN PICTURES: LEGOLAND Discovery Birmingham's miniature platinum jubilee celebration

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham is honouring the Queen’s remarkable 70 years on the throne by throwing the world’s smallest Platinum Jubilee celebration

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham is honouring the Queen’s remarkable 70 years on the throne by throwing the world’s smallest platinum jubilee celebration.

By Sally Todd
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:49 pm

After taking to the throne in 1952, Her Majesty has ‘built’ an extraordinary legacy, serving not only the UK but the masses of countries throughout the Commonwealth. As such, the residents of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre have decided to mark her Platinum Jubilee with a party like no other.

Taking to the streets of MINILAND Birmingham, a mini figure of Queen Elizabeth II can be spotted waving with the rest of her royal family from the balcony, as her Jubilee carriage and mini figures parade the streets in her honour.

To visit the world’s smallest Platinum Jubilee celebrations, please visit the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham website and book your tickets online: https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/birmingham/

Taking to the streets of MINILAND Birmingham, a mini figure of Queen Elizabeth II can be spotted waving with the rest of her royal family from the balcony, as her Jubilee carriage and mini figures parade the streets in her honour

With foot guards marching, 350 patriots waving the nation’s flag, streets lined with bunting, reporters on hand and secret service officers watching nearby, it’s an image sure to see replicated in real life throughout the bank holiday weekend.

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham’s MINILAND features many of the city’s iconic buildings, from the Bullring to the world’s smallest Primark and now for the first time has its very own regal procession

Michelle Thompson, master model builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, said: “We are all so looking forward to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. "Her Majesty has been an amazing role model to the country over her 70 years on the throne."

