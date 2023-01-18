Eight ways to beat your January blues in Nottinghamshire -- from self-care spa days to exploring caves

Residents are being urged to book a stay and visit beauty spots across Nottinghamshire in a bid to boost tourism, support the area’s hospitality, and beat those January blues.

This time of year can be challenging for many of us, especially after the stress and excitement of the christmas and new year period.

However, a mini-break or visit to one of the many beauty spots in Nottinghamshire could be the answer.

And with reports suggesting January is the busiest month of the year for holiday bookings, those booking a break away will not be alone.

Visit Nottinghamshire is encouraging people to take a look at Nottinghamshire’s mini-break potential as part of a promotional campaign for January to help people beat their new year blues.

Kinga Kapias, Visit Nottinghamshire marketing and communications manager, said: “Historically, it’s certainly true January can be a little quieter for the hospitality and tourism sector.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people to book their stay in Nottinghamshire this January and get away.

“Whether you’re looking for a little pick me up spa weekend to ease the January blues, or to book something to look forward to, we’re encouraging visitors to consider Nottinghamshire as their choice.

“It’s also a great way to support local independent businesses and jobs.

For those looking to book their next mini-break and feel good this January, see visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/whats-on/book-your-stay-and-get-away-this-january for more information.

1. Visit a landmark Wollaton Hall, in Wollaton Park, Nottingham is one of many beautiful landmarks in the county. The house is now Nottingham Natural History Museum, with Nottingham Industrial Museum in the outbuilding. Photo: Liyuan Liu Photo Sales

2. Wine and dine Nottinghamshire offers plenty of pubs and bars to visit. Including the most famous, Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem. Its ancient walls and wonky interior make it a visit to remember. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

3. Stay in one of the county's hotels Pictured - Colwick Hall Hotel on Racecourse Road in Nottingham. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

4. Visit Nottinghamshire parks Highfields Park is made up of 121 acres of public space, in the west of Nottingham. Photo: Liyuan Liu Photo Sales