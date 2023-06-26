Butlin's new Play Experience centre

This new £15million space will feature a variety of cutting-edge experiences, all under one roof. This immersive indoor hub will offer guests staying at the West Sussex resort even more entertainment and endless fun.

Designed with both family and Big Weekender guests in mind, the new space will take things to a whole new level. Set over two floors and covering nearly 50,000 square feet, each room will be filled with adrenaline-pumping activities in the daytime and competitive, interactive bar games in the evening.

Opening in Autumn 2024 PLAYXPERIENCE will feature a variety of state-of-the-art experiences all under one roof, providing guests with comprehensive entertainment zones. The experiences include:

What's on at Butlin's new Play Experience

Escape Rooms - With a variety of different worlds to escape from, guests will have to find clues and solve puzzles to beat the clock in this immersive and interactive game.

Digi Darts – Unlike your traditional visit to the oche, this exciting AR version of the game features different game modes and autoscoring boards to create a fun experience for players of all levels.

TechPutt – Clubs at the ready to putt your way through three different 9-hole courses featuring hi-tech equipment. It’s the perfect competition for guests of all levels who will be hoping for a hole in one.

Laser Tag - In this action-packed zone, excitement and adrenaline awaits as teams step into this new galactic battleground, where each game has a different mission to complete.

Batting Cage – Whether it’s at the stumps or on a court, this immersive experience is where physical and virtual worlds meet. Powered by AI technology, players will be able to compete in baseball, tennis, lacrosse, or cricket.

Shuffleboard – The old-school game, but not as you know it. This traditional game has been upgraded with electric scoreboards and a unique concave playing surface.

Glow Pong – Table Tennis has had a real glow up in this experience. Friends and family will glow all out in an immersive UV environment.

Games Arena – A whole game universe in a single space. This interactive area allows guests to play a variety of video games in this life-sized game console.

PLAYXPERIENCE is the latest exciting development following the opening of Butlin’s SKYPARK, the UK’s most exciting playground, in Skegness earlier this year.

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: "We are super excited to be bringing PLAYXPERIENCE to our Bognor Regis resort in 2024. This fantastic indoor space will be perfect for both our family guests and friends who join us on adult only Big Weekenders throughout the year. PLAYXPERIENCE will allow our guests to take their already jam-packed holidays to the next level, both day and night, whatever the weather.

“We’re working with some of the very best in the industry to bring an incredible activity centre to Butlin’s. As the Home of Entertainment, we’re continually looking to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and when we open PLAYXPERIENCE next year we’re offering families and friends the best range of activities they could want, all in one place.”

