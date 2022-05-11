11 tempting last-minute staycations within an hour's drive of Mansfield

Many of us are desperate for a holiday or even just a short break away as the weather gets warmer and the days get longer.
Below is a list of some beautiful places to visit without having to travel too far.
1. Browns of Holbeck
The award-winning Browns of Holbeck Boutique Bed and Breakfast was established in 1990. The B&B is the only 5 Star Gold Award with Visit England in North Nottinghamshire. Since 2008, the B&B has been included in The Michelin Guide. This is a must to treat the loved ones to.
Photo: submitted
2. Sherwood Pines
Explore one of the Midland’s most well-known forests with activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails. Top off your trip with an overnight stay in a a selection of stunning cabins or camping option.
Photo: Google
3. Bridleways
Bridleways is situated in a private, quiet, semi-rural setting, off the B6030 between Mansfield and Ollerton, just on the edge of the village of Clipstone and close to Sherwood Pines and Sherwood Forest. The venue prides itself on its clean and comfortable accommodation and a warm and friendly welcome.
Photo: Emyr Jones
4. Fairview Farm Log Cabins
Enjoy a peaceful break in rural Notts in the heart of Robin Hood country. Fairview Farm, in Ravenshead, provides a great base for couples or families to enjoy the countryside and local attractions.
Photo: Google