Relax and unwind in a log cabin in the woods. Image: Sherwood Forest Cabins.

11 tempting last-minute staycations within an hour's drive of Mansfield

Looking to book a cheeky spring break? Here are a few inspirational ideas for places to go only a short drive away from Mansfield.

By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 1:07 pm

Many of us are desperate for a holiday or even just a short break away as the weather gets warmer and the days get longer.

Below is a list of some beautiful places to visit without having to travel too far.

1. Browns of Holbeck

The award-winning Browns of Holbeck Boutique Bed and Breakfast was established in 1990. The B&B is the only 5 Star Gold Award with Visit England in North Nottinghamshire. Since 2008, the B&B has been included in The Michelin Guide. This is a must to treat the loved ones to.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Sherwood Pines

Explore one of the Midland’s most well-known forests with activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails. Top off your trip with an overnight stay in a a selection of stunning cabins or camping option.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Bridleways

Bridleways is situated in a private, quiet, semi-rural setting, off the B6030 between Mansfield and Ollerton, just on the edge of the village of Clipstone and close to Sherwood Pines and Sherwood Forest. The venue prides itself on its clean and comfortable accommodation and a warm and friendly welcome.

Photo: Emyr Jones

Photo Sales

4. Fairview Farm Log Cabins

Enjoy a peaceful break in rural Notts in the heart of Robin Hood country. Fairview Farm, in Ravenshead, provides a great base for couples or families to enjoy the countryside and local attractions.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mansfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3