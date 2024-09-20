Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the best sofas for a cosy family Christmas but you need to start shopping now.

I know I know it's only September and I'm already banging on about Christmas. But the truth is the festive season is only a few weeks away and if you are planning on buying a new sofa for the big day you need to start shopping now.

Christmas is all about gathering the family together and sitting on the sofa to watch a movie after gifts have been unwrapped and dinner devoured, is the perfect way to end the day. I have searched the internet to find the most beautiful looking sofas from brands that guarantee it will be delivered before Christmas.

The average wait for a new sofa is nine to 12 weeks and with Christmas only 14 weeks away now is the time to put your order in.

SCS

SCS Living Theo Fabric 3 Seater Standard Back Sofa £589 - This gorgeous sofa is an absolute bargain for under £600. It also comes in a variety of different colours to choose from.

SCS Living Theo Fabric 3 Seater Standard Back Sofa £589 | SCS

SCS Jasmine 3 Seater Sliding Sofabed with Left Hand Facing Lounger £,2298 - Not only does this sofa look stylish and chic it's also a sofa bed. The thing I love most about this is the pull out bed is the same fabric as the sofa so all the family can fit on it for a movie night.

SCS - Jasmine 3 Seater Sliding Sofabed with Left Hand Facing Lounger £,2298 | SCS

Sofa Club

Sofa Club Bloomsbury £1,499 - Four seaters sofa are on trend right now as we all want more space. This gorgeous minimalist style comes in ‘summer linen’ and ‘Roof Top’ colours plus matching side cushions.

Sofa Club Bloomsbury £1,499 | Sofa Club

Sofa Club Bloomsbury £799 - The range also includes a cosy’ Love Seat’ which has enough room for two people to cosy up together. I love my snuggle chair at home and me and my son often sit on it together to read books. You may want to complete the look with the matching Ottoman Footstool £449 .

