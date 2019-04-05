Smart and stylish modern home with en-suite and fitted kitchen is on the market for £155,000

This modern property of unusual design is only six years old and is the ideal family home.

The property has a stylish kitchen diner, an en-suite to the master bedroom, cosy lounge and three bedrooms, as well as off-road parking, a garage and gardens.

The property is on Thoresby Road in Mansfield

It also has the benefit of the unexpired NHBC cover.

The house is situated in a quiet and popular development within walking distance to nearby amenities and a short drive from the town centre.

The property opens into a hallway with understairs storage cupboard.

The smart dining kitchen has been comprehensively fitted with a range of wall and base units, a gas hob with integrated oven and grill, space and plumbing for a washing machine, space for a slimline dishwasher and space for fridge-freezer,

The dining area has French doors opening on to and overlooking the rear garden.

The lounge also has French doors opening on to, and overlooking, the rear garden.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by a separate wc with wash basin.

On the first floor, the master bedroom is fitted with an en-suite consisting of a shower cubicle, wc and wash basin.

There are two further bedrooms, one with a built-in airing cupboard.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with a bath, wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a driveway, providing off-road parking for up to three vehicles, which leads to a garage.

There is gated access to the rear garden which has patio area with lawn and stocked border.

The garden is fully enclosed and has outside double power points and an outside light.

For more details, or to view the property online, visit the website at www.need2view.co.uk.