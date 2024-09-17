Top of the crops: 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 17th Sep 2024, 13:20 GMT
If you fancy a trim, blow dry, cut or colour we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Mansfield, according to Google reviews.

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there.

Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

The best places to have your hair cut in Mansfield

1. Best hair salons

The best places to have your hair cut in Mansfield

Mark Leeson received 4.7 out of 5 based on 129 reviews. One customer review said: ""The staff the service the facilities are of the highest standard."

2. Mansfield hairdresser

Mark Leeson received 4.7 out of 5 based on 129 reviews. One customer review said: ""The staff the service the facilities are of the highest standard."

VAMP'D Hair & Beauty has a perfect 5-star rating based on 14 reviews. One customer review said: "Love coming to get my hair done here! The staff are so friendly and my hair always looks amazing thanks to Kylee! I wouldn’t go anywhere else!"

3. VAMP'D Hair & Beauty, West Gate, Mansfield

VAMP'D Hair & Beauty has a perfect 5-star rating based on 14 reviews. One customer review said: "Love coming to get my hair done here! The staff are so friendly and my hair always looks amazing thanks to Kylee! I wouldn't go anywhere else!"

Elite Hair & Beauty on Cavendish Street, Mansfield, has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating based on 80 reviews. One customer review said: "I've been recommended by my friend to visit this salon and must say I really enjoyed the whole experience. Will definitely go back"

4. Elite Hair & Beauty

Elite Hair & Beauty on Cavendish Street, Mansfield, has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating based on 80 reviews. One customer review said: "I've been recommended by my friend to visit this salon and must say I really enjoyed the whole experience. Will definitely go back"

