Top of the crops: 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Mansfield

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there.
Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdressers with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
1. Best hair salons
The best places to have your hair cut in Mansfield Photo: Submit
2. Mansfield hairdresser
Mark Leeson received 4.7 out of 5 based on 129 reviews. One customer review said: ""The staff the service the facilities are of the highest standard." Photo: Submitted
3. VAMP'D Hair & Beauty, West Gate, Mansfield
VAMP'D Hair & Beauty has a perfect 5-star rating based on 14 reviews. One customer review said: "Love coming to get my hair done here! The staff are so friendly and my hair always looks amazing thanks to Kylee! I wouldn’t go anywhere else!" Photo: Google
4. Elite Hair & Beauty
Elite Hair & Beauty on Cavendish Street, Mansfield, has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating based on 80 reviews. One customer review said: "I've been recommended by my friend to visit this salon and must say I really enjoyed the whole experience. Will definitely go back" Photo: Google
