Top of the crops: 12 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Ashfield

Here are the best in the business based on customer reviews.
The salons are in no particular order.
1. Top of the crops
Best hair salons in Ashfield Photo: Submit
2. The Hair Emporium, Low Moor Road, Kirkby in Ashfield
The Hair Emporium received a 4.9 out of 5 star review based on 90 reviews. One customer review said: "Been going here ages. Fantastic salon with very friendly and skilled staff. Lovely atmosphere. First class service." Pictured Anne McPherson and her daughter Sallyanne Dexter, of The Hair Emporium at the Chad Business Awards Photo: Marie Caley
3. Mermaid Locks Salon, High Street, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield
Mermaid Locks Salon received a five star review based on 14 reviews. One customer review said: "Amazing place and everyone is SOOOO friendly". Photo: Google
4. Chic Boutique, Station Street, Kirkby in Ashfield
Chic Boutique received a 4.8 out of 5 star rating based on 71 reviews. One customer review said: "Excellent service, staff are really welcoming and friendly." Photo: Rachel Atkins
