Top of the crops: 12 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Ashfield

By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:09 BST
If you’re in need of a new look or a much needed trim we’ve found the best hair salons in Ashfield, according to Google reviews.

Here are the best in the business based on customer reviews.

The salons are in no particular order.

Best hair salons in Ashfield

1. Top of the crops

Best hair salons in Ashfield

The Hair Emporium received a 4.9 out of 5 star review based on 90 reviews. One customer review said: "Been going here ages. Fantastic salon with very friendly and skilled staff. Lovely atmosphere. First class service."

2. The Hair Emporium, Low Moor Road, Kirkby in Ashfield

Pictured Anne McPherson and her daughter Sallyanne Dexter, of The Hair Emporium at the Chad Business Awards

Mermaid Locks Salon received a five star review based on 14 reviews. One customer review said: "Amazing place and everyone is SOOOO friendly".

3. Mermaid Locks Salon, High Street, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Mermaid Locks Salon received a five star review based on 14 reviews. One customer review said: "Amazing place and everyone is SOOOO friendly". Photo: Google

Chic Boutique received a 4.8 out of 5 star rating based on 71 reviews. One customer review said: "Excellent service, staff are really welcoming and friendly."

4. Chic Boutique, Station Street, Kirkby in Ashfield

Chic Boutique received a 4.8 out of 5 star rating based on 71 reviews. One customer review said: "Excellent service, staff are really welcoming and friendly." Photo: Rachel Atkins

