The best slippers to kickstart cosy season from Heavenly Feet

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 15th Aug 2024, 19:39 BST
Discover the latest range of Heavenly Feet’s winter slippers and house shoes, perfect for keeping your snug and stylish throughout winter.

Embracing the trend for cosy and chunky footwear without compromising on style, the new range features platform shearling style slippers and

fleece lined suede clogs.

The full range is designed with comfort and affordability in mind, priced from just £16.95, they’re the perfect accessory for cold winter nights and

The best slippers to kickstart cosy season from Heavenly Feet.

cosying up by the fire.

Heavenly Feet footwear is all designed in-house by specialists in the UK to ensure the perfect fit and ultimate comfort. The full collection of stylish

vegan-friendly shoes is available exclusively on the website at: www.heavenlyfeet.co.uk.

