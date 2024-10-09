Shop Disney’s Top Picks for the upcoming holidays from dolls and video games to fan favourites like LEGO

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Oct 2024, 16:19 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shop Disney’s Top Picks for the upcoming holidays from dolls and video games to fan favourites like LEGO.

Add a touch of Disney magic under the Christmas tree this year with unforgettable gifts from all your favourite Disney movies and characters.

Shopping experts are tipping that the REAL FX Stitch by WOW! Stuff will be a big hit this year and will make the perfect gift for any Disney fan. With over 100 action and sound combinations, the Real FX Stitch brings to life the beloved character.

Shoppers are also loving the Disney Princess Aurora and Maleficent Dragon by LEGO with it boasting 4.9 stars on Amazon. The buildable playset sparks imagination and allows children to create their own magical stories.

Other top picks from Disney that are expected to be hugely popular this Christmas include:

Star Wars™ The Dark Falcon by LEGO

Disney Lorcana - Gateway by Ravensburger

Spider-Man Real Webs Blaster by Hasbro

Frozen Icy Kingdom Theme: Anna Skating Doll by Mattel

Frozen Icy Kingdom Theme: Elsa Skating Doll by Mattel

MARVEL Age of Ultron Opening Battle by LEGO®

Disney Bitzee by Spin Master

Playmobil Junior Cinderella Castle by Playmobil

Belle 'Be Our Guest' Singing Tea Cart Play Set, Beauty and the Beast by Disney Store

MARVEL Dance N Crawl Spidey by Hasbro

Star Wars™ Imaginext® Darth Vader™ Bot by Mattel

The Lion King 30th Celebration Basic Plush - Simba by Simba Toys

Disney Princess Style Collection Suitcase by Jakks

Stitch by LEGO

MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition by DK

MARVEL Avengers 4” Battle Gear Iron Man by Hasbro

Disney Moana: 1001 Stickers by Igloo

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition by Ubisoft

Disney Mickey Mouse Signature Stainless Steel Drink Flask by Thermos

Epic Mickey Rebrushed by THQ Nordics

