Scented Love joins Idlewells Shopping Centre, expanding its independent retail offer

Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton-in-Ashfield is delighted to welcome Scented Love, the latest addition to its thriving community of independent retailers, including the vibrant Sutton Indoor Market.

Located in Low Mall, Scented Love offers an extensive range of home fragrances, gifts, and personalised items—making it a must-visit destination for shoppers looking for something truly special.

Specialising in home and personal fragrance, Scented Love boasts an impressive selection of wax melts, perfumes, sizzlers, and burners, ensuring every home can be filled with luxurious scents. With 40 popular perfumes already in stock—and more on the way—shoppers can enjoy fragrances inspired by well-loved brands such as Dior ‘Sauvage’, Mugler ‘Alien’, Paco Rabanne ‘Fame’, and Carolina Herrera ‘Good Girl’.

Beyond fragrance, Scented Love also provides an exciting range of personalised gifts and clothing, croc charms, children’s toys, customised mugs, and an extensive collection of cards and gift bags. Whether customers are searching for a unique present or a little treat for themselves, Scented Love offers high-quality items at fantastic prices.

There is a wide selection of wax melts with a range of popular fragrances

Idlewells Shopping Centre is proud to support independent businesses like Scented Love, adding to its already diverse mix of retailers and the renowned Sutton Indoor Market. With an ever-growing range of independent traders offering unique and high-quality products, Idlewells continues to be the go-to shopping destination for local residents and visitors alike.

Shoppers are invited to explore Scented Love at Idlewells Shopping Centre—where they are sure to find the perfect scent, a thoughtful gift, or a little something to brighten their day.