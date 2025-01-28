Pets & Friends launch on Just Eat, offering thousands of pet products delivered in 30 minutes or less
Specialist petcare retailer Pets & Friends has teamed up with the UK’s biggest delivery network Just Eat, enabling millions of customers to order petcare products for same day delivery.
Free Delivery and more will be available for Pets & Friends orders on the Just Eat platform over the coming months, so keep an eye out for the best deals coming soon,
Just Eat animal lovers will be able to order thousands of their favourite pet products straight to their door - including dry, wet and frozen raw food for dogs and cats, as well as treats, grooming products and toys.
Dan Corcoran, store manager at Pets & Friends, said “Whether you’ve run out of kibble, struggle to get to store or need support transporting heavier items, Just Eat offers a quick, accessible way to shop and care for your pet.”
He continued “Just Eat will also offer customers another way to click and collect with us in store if it’s more convenient for them”
The news follows Just Eat’s recent partnership announcements in the UK and globally, including Waitrose, Boots, Cardfactory, Lovehoney and HelloFresh - demonstrating consumer appetite for convenience for a variety of products and moments.
